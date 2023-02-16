Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

