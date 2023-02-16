Radix Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $266.72 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Radix has a total market cap of $266.72 million and approximately $839,356.16 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00424730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,004.09 or 0.28134881 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,376,778 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.