RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.08 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $13,902.20 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

