ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $33,319.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00027699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004240 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.