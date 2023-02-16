Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $742.74. 211,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,514. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $735.34 and its 200 day moving average is $707.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.