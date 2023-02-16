Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $233.44 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

