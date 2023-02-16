Relx’s (REL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,513.50 ($30.51).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,517 ($30.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £48.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,114.81. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

