Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €43.13 ($46.37) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.89 and its 200 day moving average is €32.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

