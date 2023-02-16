Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.33 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.38 ($0.33). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 382,594 shares traded.

Renold Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

