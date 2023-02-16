Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,123. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

