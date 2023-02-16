Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

