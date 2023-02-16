Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 16th (AAD, ABNB, ACGL, ADI, ADRNY, AIR, ALKS, ALSN, ALV, AVNT)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 16th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $148.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $158.00 to $163.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $220.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $230.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $210.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $251.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was given a €30.90 ($33.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $51.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €304.00 ($326.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its price target raised by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82). Numis Securities Ltd currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $315.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $310.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $351.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $359.00 to $333.00.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 630 ($7.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.60 ($12.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.80 ($10.54) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $120.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $64.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $66.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $21.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €122.00 ($131.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 625 ($7.59). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $71.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $70.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $26.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $755.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $762.00 to $753.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $800.00 to $825.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $760.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $30.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $9.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $14.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $136.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $7.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $124.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €770.00 ($827.96) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €560.00 ($602.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $262.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $343.00 to $332.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $205.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $389.00 to $405.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $450.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $450.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $265.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $102.00 to $125.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $55.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $136.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $110.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $100.00.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $53.00.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €199.00 ($213.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($231.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($247.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $62.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $45.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $75.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $55.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $56.00 to $75.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $138.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $142.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $375.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $19.00.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.00.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($21.08) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $56.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $65.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $50.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $157.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $15.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $450.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $55.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €128.00 ($137.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.60 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $74.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $75.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $58.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $77.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $89.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $80.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $83.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $43.00 to $45.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $57.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $57.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $503.00 to $570.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $20.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.13 to $1.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $345.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $250.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $13.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $259.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $35.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $58.00.

