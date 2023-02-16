Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 16th (AAD, ABNB, ACGL, ADI, ADRNY, AIR, ALKS, ALSN, ALV, AVNT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 16th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $148.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $158.00 to $163.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $220.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $230.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $210.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $251.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $225.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was given a €30.90 ($33.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $51.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €304.00 ($326.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its price target raised by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82). Numis Securities Ltd currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $315.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $310.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $351.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $359.00 to $333.00.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 630 ($7.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.60 ($12.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.80 ($10.54) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $120.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $64.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $66.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $21.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €122.00 ($131.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 625 ($7.59). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $71.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $70.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $26.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $755.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $762.00 to $753.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $800.00 to $825.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $760.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $30.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $9.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $14.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $130.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $136.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $7.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $124.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €770.00 ($827.96) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €560.00 ($602.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $262.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $343.00 to $332.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $205.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $389.00 to $405.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $450.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $450.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $265.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $96.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $102.00 to $125.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $55.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $136.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $110.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $100.00.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $53.00.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €199.00 ($213.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($231.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($247.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $62.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $45.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $75.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $55.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $56.00 to $75.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $138.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $142.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $375.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $19.00.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.00.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($21.08) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $56.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $65.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $50.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $157.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $15.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $450.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $55.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €128.00 ($137.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.60 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $74.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $67.00 to $75.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $58.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $77.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $89.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $75.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $80.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $83.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $43.00 to $45.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $57.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $57.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $503.00 to $570.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $20.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.13 to $1.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $345.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $250.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $13.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $259.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $35.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $58.00.

