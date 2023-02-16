Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on April 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.732 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE QSR opened at C$88.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.73. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.68.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

