Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Increases Dividend to GBX 29.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Down 0.7 %
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($25.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,945.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,965.51. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52-week low of GBX 1,850 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54).
