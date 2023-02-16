RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.
RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.
RingCentral Trading Up 7.7 %
NYSE:RNG opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $169.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
