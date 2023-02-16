Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £867,187.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

