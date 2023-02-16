Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 315,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 107,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 62,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,809. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.