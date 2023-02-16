Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $88,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 439,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,584,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.35. 1,030,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

