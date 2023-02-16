Royal Bank of Canada Boosts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $136.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QDEL stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

