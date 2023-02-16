Royal Bank of Canada Boosts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $136.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.5 %
QDEL stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.