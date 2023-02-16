Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.68. 1,052,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,728. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

