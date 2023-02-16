Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$46.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
