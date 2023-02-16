RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $84.06 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $84.06 million and approximately $89,175.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $24,227.52 or 1.00126514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,196.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00415609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00089655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00649835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00540499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00172683 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

