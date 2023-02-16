Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:R traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 308,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

