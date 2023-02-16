Safe Price Hits $12.47 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.47 or 0.00052393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $259.87 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.62957138 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

