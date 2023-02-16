Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.39

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.20. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, aircraft maintenance, and other miscellaneous services.

