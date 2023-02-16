Santos FC Fan Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.58 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00024743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

