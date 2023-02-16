Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.66 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $12,364.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.42 or 0.06896561 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00080152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

