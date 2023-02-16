SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.59. 678,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

