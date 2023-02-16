SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.
SBAC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.59. 678,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.64.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
