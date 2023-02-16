Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Decreased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE remained flat at $24.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 259,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

