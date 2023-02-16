Scotiabank Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $61.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

