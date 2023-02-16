Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Seagen stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

