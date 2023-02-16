Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SCI traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 349,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

