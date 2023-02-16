Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.28% of Ingredion worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ingredion by 510.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.36. 48,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.