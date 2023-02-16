Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,663 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 397,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 262,823 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,088,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $174.17. 683,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,290. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

