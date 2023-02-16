Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 24,416 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,779. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.