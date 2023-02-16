Shentu (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.23 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003360 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $75.15 million and $5.23 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00424592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.92 or 0.28125758 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,881,298 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

