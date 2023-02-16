Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 7.5%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 1,384,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,072,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

