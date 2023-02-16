Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 637.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Shopify Trading Up 6.5 %

About Shopify

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

