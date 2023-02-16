Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $53.39

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $45.54. Shopify shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 20,603,771 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.
Shopify Trading Down 15.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.