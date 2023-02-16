Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $53.39

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $45.54. Shopify shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 20,603,771 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

