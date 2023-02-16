Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP traded down C$11.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.34. 5,345,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,031. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$94.73. The stock has a market cap of C$76.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.