Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SHOP traded down C$11.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.34. 5,345,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,031. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$94.73. The stock has a market cap of C$76.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$67,458.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at C$1,101,524.14. Insiders have sold a total of 6,967 shares of company stock worth $375,897 in the last ninety days.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

