Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Decreases By 12.8%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ADEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 2,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

