Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Increases By 13.3%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Aimia Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Aimia has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.44.
Aimia Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimia (AIMFF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.