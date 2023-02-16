Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Increases By 13.3%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Aimia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Aimia has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

