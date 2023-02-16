Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expands By 15.9%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 6,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,269. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

