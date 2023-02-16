Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Increases By 14.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.1 %

Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUROW. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.