Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Decreases By 10.6%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of BPTS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,713. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

