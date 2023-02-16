Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases By 13.3%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of BRSP stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 331,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,363. The firm has a market cap of $953.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.