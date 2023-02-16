Short Interest in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Decreases By 16.7%

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BPAC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 566,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 16.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 331,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 488,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

