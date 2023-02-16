Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Increases By 11.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

CXBMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,967. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXBMF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

