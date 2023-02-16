Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Decreases By 15.9%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.65. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

