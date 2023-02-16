Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Decreases By 12.6%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 1.7 %

CCF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.14. 34,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $903.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $100.71.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.